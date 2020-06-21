Visegrád Fund spent EUR 95 mln on grants over past 20 years

Nicholas Pongratz

A total of EUR 95 million from the International Visegrad Fund has been spent on projects, scholarships, and resident programs over the past 20 years, the outgoing fund director Andor F. Dávid said on M1 channel.

He explained that the fund started with an annual budget of EUR 400,000, which has now grown to EUR 8 mln.

More than 6,000 projects have been funded so far, in addition to more than 4,000 scholarships across the region, with about 520 resident programs being able to support actors, writers and visual artists, he added.

According to its website, the Fund is an international donor organization, established in 2000 by the governments of the Visegrád Group countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) to promote regional cooperation among the so-called V4 as well as between the V4 and other countries, especially in the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership regions.