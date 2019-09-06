Vintners expect 300 mln liters of 2019 wine

BBJ

Hungarian vintners will harvest nearly 500 million kg of grapes this year, from which they expect nearly 300 million liters of wine, penzcentrum.hu reports citing the secretary-general of the national council of wine producers (HNT).

Dávid Brazsil said the volume of wine production this year is expected to be less than in 2018; it will, however, exceed the average of the past seven years. Due to the developments made by the vintners, the quality of wine will be better.

Brazsil said the weather conditions were favorable for early –ripening varieties. Some rain and sufficient number of sunny days would be ideal for grapes with later harvest in the coming days, he told penzcentrum.hu.