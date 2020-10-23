Venture capital, private equity transactions reach HUF 9.5 bln in H1

MTI – Econews

Venture capital and private equity transactions in Hungary came to HUF 9.5 billion in the first half of 2020, down by around 50% from the same period of last year, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing a report by the Hungarian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (HVCA).

There were a total of 63 transactions in H1, including 47 incubation and seed investments, HVCA said.

The average transaction size was HUF 151 million, down by around 30% from a year earlier.

Most of the investments were in the business and industrial services and products sectors, IT and consumer electronics, and in communications.

HVCA said 33 exits took place during the quarter.