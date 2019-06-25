Venture cap funds invested EUR 346 mln in 2018

MTI – Econews

Hungarian venture capital funds invested a combined EUR 346 million in 2018 via a total of 191 transactions, show figures released by the Hungarian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (HVCA) on Monday, state news wire MTI reported.

Hungarian VC funds invested 23% more than in the base period, while local companies received 141% more funds than in 2017.

Local funds collected EUR 337 mln of seed money for future investment, up from EUR 236 mln collected a year before. Around 76% of the funds came from Central and Eastern Europe, and 15% from the United States.

Hungarian fund managers on average invested EUR 350,000 in a single transaction, 37% less than in 2017. The average investment amount was down for companies both in the pre-seed and startup phase. Hungarian firms received EUR 1.8 mln on average as part of a single deal.

Based on value, some two-thirds of Hungarian investments went towards the ICT and consumer goods and services segments. Foreigners made almost all their investments in these two sectors.