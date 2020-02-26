Vending machine operators seek fee reduction

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of food vending machines in operation has dropped to about 20,000 from the previous 35,000 over the past year and a half, according to the National Vending Machine Association (NASZ), writes Magyar Hírlap.

Image by Peter Gudella/Shutterstock.com

For this reason, it is suggested that the surveillance fee be reduced to the same level as online ATMs. As of July 1, 2018, vending machines may only work with a so-called AFE device that provides online monitoring.

The official price of the vending machine monitoring service is a net HUF 5,000 per month per unit, and the official price is set by the Ministry of Finance every year.

The companies, on the other hand, are charged a monthly review fee of HUF 20,000 per machine. Taken together, they represent an additional cost of about 7% to 10% for the industry, as the average monthly net sales of vending machines is about HUF 100,000, the association said.

In order to maintain the competitiveness of the industry and the number of vending machines on the market, the federation proposes to reduce the vending machine fee to the same level as the data transfer fee of online ATMs, which have a significantly higher earning capacity, Magyar Hírlap notes.