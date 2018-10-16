Vegetable harvest steady around 1.9 mln tons

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs total vegetable harvest could come close to last yearʼs 1.9 million tons, Ferenc Ledó, the head of fruit and vegetable growers association FruitVeB told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The weather in October could impact vegetable production volume by as much as 5%, according to Ledó. He added that the crop of greenhouse vegetables is expected to be around last yearʼs total of 439,500 tons.

The greenhouse pepper crop is likely to amount to around 180,000-185,000 tons, while the greenhouse tomato crop is set to come to 130,000 tons. While the green pea crop is down by approximately 20% at 65,000 tons, the sweet corn harvest could amount to a near-record 550,000-600,000 tons, Ledó added.