Vegetable harvest expected to be average

This yearʼs vegetable harvest, just like last yearʼs, could be average but the next two or three months could still significantly impact harvest volume, fruit, and vegetable growers association FruitVeB said on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Association head Ferenc Ledó said the annual vegetable harvest comes to around 1.6-1.8 million tonnes.

Cucumber for canning was cultivated on 500-550 hectares of land but cold weather damaged the harvest. Last yearʼs harvest was around 11,000 tonnes.

The harvest volume of industrial tomatoes should also be below last yearʼs 120,000 tonnes.

Red onion harvest however could top last yearʼs 65,000 tonnes. Garlic harvest could be around 6,500-7,000 tonnes.

The combined harvest of carrots, parsley, parsnips, celery and beets, and other root vegetables was 154,000 tonnes in 2019 and this could be reached in 2020 as well.

Sweet pepper harvest will be average at best, last yearʼs harvest was 18,000 tonnes.

Ledó said the prices of vegetables should be similar to last yearʼs but weekly price fluctuations could still occur.