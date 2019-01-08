VAT revenue climbs more than HUF 400bln in 2018

MTI – Econews

Revenue from VAT rose HUF 403 billion last year, an increase supported by the introduction of mandatory electronic invoicing mid-year, Finance Minister Mihály Varga told MTI.

The Finance Ministry will release preliminary data on the general government balance at the end of December on Wednesday. Detailed data, including full-year VAT revenue, will be published by the ministry on January 22.

In 2017, VAT revenue came to HUF 3,525.3 bln, the ministry said earlier.