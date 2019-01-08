VAT revenue climbs more than HUF 400bln in 2018

remember me
Revenue from VAT rose HUF 403 billion last year, an increase supported by the introduction of mandatory electronic invoicing mid-year, Finance Minister Mihály Varga told MTI.
The Finance Ministry will release preliminary data on the general government balance at the end of December on Wednesday. Detailed data, including full-year VAT revenue, will be published by the ministry on January 22.
In 2017, VAT revenue came to HUF 3,525.3 bln, the ministry said earlier.
