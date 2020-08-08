Value of public procurement procedures falls one-fifth

MTI – Econews

The value of public procurement procedures fell about one-fifth, while the number dropped one-quarter in the first half from the same period a year earlier, showing the economic impact of the pandemic, the Public Procurement Authority told state news wire MTI on Friday.

The 3,746 public procurement procedures had a value of about HUF 1.346 trillion.

Construction procurements accounted for 37.5% of the total value, while purchases of goods made up 35.2% and services 27.3%.

Negotiated procedures account for 6% of the total, one of the lowest rates in the European Union, the authority noted.

SMEs won 85% of public procurement procedures and signed contracts accounting for 68% of their value.