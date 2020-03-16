Value of bank card purchases, payments climb 24% in Q4

MTI – Econews

The value of domestic purchases and payments made with bank cards issued in Hungary rose almost a quarter in Q4 and nearly matched the value of cash withdrawals made with the cards, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

The value of purchases as well as payments, for things such as postal cheques, came to HUF 2.235 trillion in Q4, up 24% from the same period a year earlier.

The value of cash withdrawals rose 9% to HUF 2.288 tln during the same period.