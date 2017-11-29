Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Unemployment rate down to 4%

 BBJ
 Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 12:20

In the period August–October 2017, the three-month rolling average number of unemployed people was 183,000, some 36,000 fewer than a year earlier, with the jobless rate decreasing by 0.7 of a percentage point to 4%. The unemployment rate was lower for men than for women, and the rate of improvement was also higher among men.

The Central Statistical Office (KSH) released unemployment figures for August-October 2017, which show a continuation of the decreasing trend in joblessness.

In August–October 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016, the jobless rate among men aged 15–74 fell by 1.1 percentage points to 3.5%. Regarding women, the change was smaller, as their unemployment rate fell by 0.4 of a percentage point to 4.6%.

The unemployment rate in the 15–24 age group decreased by 1.5 percentage points to 11.1%, with one-fifth of total jobless people belonging to this age group in the period concerned.

The unemployment rate of those aged 25–54 - i.e. persons belonging to the ‘best working age’ - decreased by 0.7 of a percentage point to 3.4%, while the rate for persons aged 55–64 fell by 0.6 of a percentage point to 3.3%.

The average duration of unemployment was 16.1 months; 42.1% of unemployed people had been searching for a job for one year or more, i.e. were long-term unemployed.

As of the end of October 2017, compared to a year earlier, administrative data of the National Employment Service (NFSz) show that the total number of registered job seekers decreased by 6.3% to 260,000.

Some 0.9% more people in work than year earlier

Figures for employment, also released by the KSH today, show that in the period August–October 2017, the average number of employed people aged 15-74 was 4,445,000, some 41,000 more than a year earlier, an increase of 0.9%.

The employment rate among people aged 15–64 increased by 1.4 percentage points to 68.7%. The number of employed men aged 15–64 rose by 1.7%, and their employment rate rose by 2.0 percentage points to 75.9%.

Regarding 15–64-year-old women, the number of employed did not change, while their employment rate – due to demographic changes – grew by 0.7 of a percentage point to 61.7%.

Among young people aged 15–24 years, the employment rate was 29.4%. The number of employed people increased in the ‘best working age,’ i.e. the 25–54 age group, as did their employment rate, by 1.3 percentage points to 84.1%.

As for the older, 55–64 age group, the number of employed remained essentially stagnant, while their employment rate grew by 1.3 percentage points to 52.3%.

The employment rate among people aged 20–64 – the coverage regarding the development of employment objectives defined in the Europe 2020 Strategy – grew by 1.5 percentage points to 73.8%. The European Union has targeted raising the average employment rate to 75% by 2020; in Hungary, the employment rate in this age group is currently 81.7% for men and 66.2% for women.

Both unemployment and employment figures for September–November 2017 will be published by the KSH on January 4, 2018.

 

 

Related articles

  • Economy

    September trade surplus revised slightly upwards

    In September 2017, Hungaryʼs export volume increased by 3.3%, and its import volume by 4.6%, with the trade surplus dropping by EUR 28 million compared to September 2016.  Based on calendar-adjusted data, export and import volumes rose by 5.6% and 7.1%, respectively. In the first nine months of 2017, the external trade surplus was EUR 6.5 billion.

     Fri, Dec. 1, 2017, 09:42
  • Economy

    Industrial producer prices up 4.5% in October

    Industrial producer prices as a whole were 4.5% higher in October 2017 than in the same month of 2016, according to monthly figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).  The rate accelerated from 4.1% in September and was the highest of the year so far. In January–October, industrial producer prices were 3.1% higher compared to the first ten months of 2016.

     Thu, Nov. 30, 2017, 10:17
  • Analysis

    Hungarians confident in their jobs, survey shows

    The Labor Market Stability Index of insurer BNP Paribas Cardif and market researcher Medián, a measure of employeesʼ sense of job security, stood at 70 points at the end of Q3 2017, up 9 points compared to the same time last year, state news agency MTI reported.

     Wed, Nov. 29, 2017, 11:19
  • Economy

    Investments up 18.3% in third quarter

    In the third quarter of 2017, the expansion of investments in the national economy persisted, similarly dynamic to the growth in the first half of the year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the first three quarters, investments expanded by 22.6% compared to the low base a year earlier.

     Tue, Nov. 28, 2017, 12:03
  • Analysis

    Births and deaths down, marriages up in September

    In September 2017, there were 5.4% fewer live births and 4.1% fewer deaths than in the same month of 2016. In the first nine months of the year, live births were down 1.2% on January-September 2016, but deaths rose by 5.9% due to a significant surplus at the beginning of the year, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

     Thu, Nov. 23, 2017, 13:43
  • Economy

    KSH adjusts Sept. retail sales growth slightly upward

    In September 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 5.6% according to raw data, and by 6.2% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a second estimate of monthly retail sales data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday.

     Thu, Nov. 23, 2017, 12:52
  • Economy

    Gross wages up 13.6% y-o-y in September

    In January-September 2017, both gross and net earnings grew to the same extent, by 12.8% compared to the corresponding nine-month period of 2016. Rises in the minimum wage and salary adjustments in the public sector had an impact on earnings growth, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of earnings data for the period on Wednesday.

     Wed, Nov. 22, 2017, 11:02
  • Analysis

    A third of young Hungarians seek fortunes abroad

    Every third young Hungarian aged 15-29 plans to study or work abroad, according to the findings of the research study Hungarian Youth 2016 (Magyar Ifjúság 2016). Almost half are considering settling in another country, according to a summary by economic news portal vg.hu.

     Wed, Nov. 22, 2017, 08:59
  • Analysis

    Hungarian population aging fast, KSH microcensus shows

    Children in Hungary have never been so few in number since at least 1870, figures of a microcensus conducted by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) last year show. Meanwhile, the number of those belonging to the old-age category has reached an all-time high.

     Tue, Nov. 21, 2017, 10:14
  • Analysis

    Young generations expect to be paid more

    Two-thirds of young employees expect a salary raise this year. This expectation gets weaker with age, according to a survey conducted by K&H Bank and summarized in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Young people aged 19-25 show the greatest willingness to seek work opportunities abroad.

     Thu, Nov. 16, 2017, 11:20