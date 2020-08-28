Unemployment rate at 4.8% in May-July

BBJ

In the period of May–July 2020, the average number of unemployed people stood at 224,000, with the unemployment rate reaching 4.8%, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Among men aged 15–74, the number of unemployed increased to 118,000, and the unemployment rate to 4.6% in May-July. In the case of women, the number of unemployed rose to 106,000 and the unemployment rate to 5.1%

Among people aged 15–24, the number of unemployed was 48,000 and their unemployment rate 15.1%. More than one-fifth of the unemployed belonged to this age group. Unemployment rates for people aged 25–54, grew by 1.4 percentage points to 4.2%, and for people aged 55–74 increased by 0.8 percentage points to 3.4%.

The average duration of unemployment was 9 months; 22.9% of unemployed people had been looking for a job for one year or more.

Number of unemployed decreases in July

In July, the average number of unemployed people was 218,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.7%. Compared to June 2020, the number of unemployed decreased by 23,000. However, compared to July 2019, the number of unemployed rose by 52,000.

At the end of July 2020, the total number of registered jobseekers stood at 366,000, according to the administrative data of the National Employment Service.