Unemployment rate at 4.4% in July-September

In the period of July–September 2020, the average number of unemployed people was 208,000, and the unemployment rate was 4.4%, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of unemployed people aged 15–74 increased by 46,000 and the unemployment rate went up by 1 percentage point, compared to July-September 2019.

Among men aged 15–74, the number of unemployed increased by 25,000 to 110,000 people, and the unemployment rate by 1 percentage point to 4.3%. In the case of women, the number of unemployed rose by 21,000 to 98,000 people, and the unemployment rate increased by 1 percentage points to 4.7%.

The number of unemployed people aged 15-24 increased to 43,000 and their unemployment rate by 2 percentage points to 13.4%. One-fifth of the unemployed belonged to this age group. Unemployment rates for people aged 25–54 grew by 0.9 percentage points to 3.9%, and for people aged 55–74 grew by 1 percentage point to 3.2%.

The average duration of unemployment decreased by 1.6 months to 10.8 months; 30.9% of unemployed people had been searching for a job for one year or more.

Unemployment rates have risen in all regions: the most in the Northern Great Plain, where the rate rose by 1.4 percentage points to 7.9%. Unemployment in Northern Hungary also increased significantly, by 1.3 percentage points to 5.8%. Unemployment was lowest in Central and Western Transdanubia (2.6% and 2.7%, respectively).

Unemployment rate at 4.7% in September

On average, 222,000 people were unemployed and the unemployment rate was 4.7% in September 2020.

The number of unemployed increased by 37,000 compared to the previous month and by 57,000 compared to September 2019. The unemployment rate rose by 0.8 percentage points in one month and by 1.2 percentage points in one year.

At the end of September 2020, compared to a year earlier, the total number of registered jobseekers increased by 33% to 323,000, according to administrative by the National Employment Service.