Unemployment edges up in July-September

Hungaryʼs three-month rolling average jobless rate stood at 3.5% in July-September, slightly up from the preceding three-month period, but down from 3.8% in the corresponding period of 2018, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
The rate covers unemployment among those aged 15-74. In absolute terms, there were 162,500 unemployed people, some 5,600 more than in the previous month, but 15,700 fewer than 12 months earlier.
In July–September, compared to a year before, unemployment among men essentially did not change, with a jobless rate of 3.3%. For women, the unemployment rate declined by 0.7 of a percentage point to 3.7%.
The jobless rate in the 15-24 age group stood at 11.4%, up 0.7 of a percentage point year-on-year, with this age group accounting for almost one-quarter of the total.
The unemployment rate in the 25–54 age group, i.e. people belonging to the "best working age," decreased by 0.4 of a percentage point to 3.0%, while the jobless rate among people aged 55–74 decreased by 0.5 of a percentage point to 2.2%.
Out-of-work Hungarians spent some 12.4 months on average looking for employment during the period, with 34.1% of the unemployed seeking work for one year or longer, i.e. classified as long-term unemployed.
In most regions, the unemployment rate stagnated or decreased slightly, with the largest change occurring in Budapest, where the rate declined by 1.4 percentage points to 2.1%.
According to administrative data of the National Employment Service (NFSz), the total number of registered job seekers decreased by 3.1% to 243,000 in the period.
According to employment data also released by the KSH on Tuesday, the average number of employed people was 4,521,000 in July–September, some 34,200, or 0.8%, more than a year earlier.
The employment rate among Hungarians aged 15–64 rose to 70.3%, up 0.7 of a percentage point. The level of employment remained substantially higher among men (77.4%) than among women (63.1%), and the rate of improvement was also greater for men.
The increase in the domestic primary labor market was 49,200 (up 1.2%), while the number of those working abroad rose by 13,800 (up 13.1%). The number of people declaring work in public employment schemes decreased by 28,700 (down 21%).
The employment rate among young people aged 15–24 was 29.2%, while the rate in the 25–54 age group stood at 84.4%. In the older, 55–64 age group, the employment rate grew by 2.0 percentage points to 56.9%.
The employment rate of people aged 20–64 – the coverage regarding the development of employment objectives defined in the Europe 2020 Strategy – grew by 0.8 of a percentage point to 75.4%. The European Union has set a target of 75% by 2020; in Hungary, the employment rate in this age group currently stands at 83.2% for men and 67.8% for women.
Unemployment and employment figures for the next three-month period of August–October will be published on November 27.