Trieste to become Hungaryʼs ʼsea exitʼ

BBJ

The Italian city of Trieste is set to become Hungaryʼs starting point for overseas exports, with Hungary about to create a 32 hectare port and logistics base there, hvg.hu reports.

Trieste (pictured) is an Italian city on the Adriatic Coast. The city belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy until its dissolution. (Photo: Natalia Barsukova/Shutterstock.com)

"Hungary will create a port and a logistics base in Trieste, to allow Hungarian businesses exporting overseas to conduct shipping quickly and without hinderances," said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó at the V4+ Logistic Forum. He added that the sale contract could be signed around the beginning of July.

The estimated cost of the project is between EUR 60 million-100 mln. The development also aims at creating infrastructure allowing Hungarian companies to access an exit to the sea via road or rail in 24 hours.