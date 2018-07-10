Trade surplus reaches EUR 577 mln in May

BBJ

In euro terms, exports were practically unchanged and imports rose by 2.9% in May 2018, compared to May 2017, shows a first estimate of monthly data on the external trade in goods. The surplus declined by EUR 245 million, impacted by there being one working day fewer in May 2018 than a year earlier.

In May 2018, the value of exports amounted to EUR 9.058 bln, down 0.1% year-on-year, and that of imports to EUR 8.481 bln, up 2.9%. The trade surplus thus totaled EUR 577 mln in May, according to figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The share of European Union member states was 81% in exports and 77% in imports, noted the KSH.

In January-May 2018, compared to the first five months of 2017, the value of exports amounted to EUR 43.793 bln, up 4% year-on-year, and that of imports to EUR 40.592, up 5.9%. The trade surplus thus totaled EUR 3.201 bln in January-May, some EUR 571 mln less than in the first five months of 2017.

A second estimate of data for the external trade in goods in May 2018 will be published on August 2. A first estimate of trade figures for June 2018 will follow on August 9.