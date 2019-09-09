Trade surplus reaches EUR 276 mln in July

BBJ

Hungary had a EUR 276 million trade surplus in July, up just EUR 19 mln from the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data on the external trade in goods on Friday. Both exports and imports rose 7.6% year-on-year.

The value of exports totaled EUR 9.003 billion, while imports were up at EUR 8.727 bln in July.

The share of European Union Member States was 80% in exports and 74% in imports.

For the period January-July, exports were up 3.8% annually at EUR 64.021 bln, while imports rose 5.8% to EUR 60.659 bln. The trade surplus for the period thus stood at EUR 3.361 bln, narrowing by EUR 1.003 bln from the first seven months of 2018.

The KSH will publish a second, more detailed reading of the July data on October 2.