Trade surplus narrows to EUR 293 mln in October

BBJ

Hungary had a EUR 293 million trade surplus in October, narrowing by EUR 232 mln from the same month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data on Friday. In euro terms, exports increased by 6.5% and imports grew by 9.7% year-on-year in October 2018.

In October 2018, the value of exports amounted to EUR 9.456 billion, and that of imports to EUR 9.163 bln. The surplus of external trade in goods was thus EUR 293 mln.

The share of European Union Member States was 82% in exports and 73% in imports.

The trade surplus reached EUR 5.154 bln for the period January-October 2018, falling by EUR 1.671 bln from the corresponding period a year earlier. Exports were up 4.5% at EUR 87.899 bln during the period, while imports increased 7.0% to EUR 82.745 bln.

The KSH will publish a second reading of data for the October external trade in goods on December 21.