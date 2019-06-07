Trade surplus EUR 228 mln in April

BBJ

Hungary had a EUR 228 million trade surplus in April, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first reading of data for the external trade in goods on Friday. The surplus narrowed by EUR 255 mln compared to the same month a year earlier.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 8.865 billion in April 2019, an increase of 3.6% compared to April 2018, while imports totaled EUR 8.637 billion, up 7.0%.

The share of European Union member states was 83% in exports and 73% in imports.

In January-April 2019, exports amounted to EUR 36.601 bln, up 5.3% year-on-year, while imports totaled EUR 34.520 bln, up 7.4%. The surplus in the first four months was thus EUR 2.081 bln, down EUR 549 mln on the corresponding period of the previous year.

A second, more detailed estimate of external goods trade figures for April will be published on July 2.