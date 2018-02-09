Your cart

Trade surplus edges up in December

 BBJ
 Friday, February 9, 2018, 10:38

Both exports and imports were up by 2.5% in December 2017 in euro terms, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a first estimate of monthly data for the external trade in goods released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The trade surplus increased by EUR 12 million in December.

Turnover may have been influenced by the fact that the number of working days was two fewer in December 2017 than a year earlier, noted the KSH.

In December 2017, the value of exports amounted to EUR 7.46 billion and that of imports to EUR 6.96 bln. The monthly trade surplus was EUR 502 million.

The share of European Union Member States was 77% in exports and 76% in imports, the KSH added.

In 2017 as a whole, exports were up by 8.4% and imports by 11.1%, and the trade surplus was nearly EUR 8.24 bln over the year, some EUR 1.49 bln less than the surplus in 2016.

A second, more detailed estimate of data for the external trade in goods in December, and for the full year of 2017, will be published by the KSH on March 2.

 

 


