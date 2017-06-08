Trade surplus drops to EUR 878 mln in April

Hungary’s surplus in external trade in goods dropped by EUR 98 million to EUR 878 mln in April, compared to the same month a year earlier, Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said this morning in a first release of data.
The KSH speculates that trade could have been affected by the three fewer working days in April this year.
Exports decreased by 1.6% and imports by 0.4%, in euro terms. The value of exports amounted to EUR 7.8 billion and that of imports to EUR 6.9 bln.
The share of European Union member states was 80% in exports and 78% in imports, according to KSH data.
The KSH will publish its second estimate of April data on June 30.