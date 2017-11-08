Trade surplus down slightly in September

BBJ

Hungaryʼs surplus of trade in September 2017 amounted to EUR 928 million, down by EUR 36 mln compared to the same month of 2016, according to a first estimate of monthly data for external trade in goods released today by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In EUR terms, exports were up by 5.5% and imports by 6.7% in September 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year.

The value of exports in September amounted to EUR 8.8 billion, and that of imports to EUR 7.9 bln.

The share of European Union Member States was 81% in exports and 78% in imports.

In January-September, the trade surplus reached EUR 6.52 bln, down EUR 1.12 bln from the first nine months of 2016. Exports were up 8.8% at EUR 75.347 bln, while imports rose 11.8% to EUR 68.826 bln.

A second estimate of data for the external trade in goods in September will be published by the KSH on December 1.