Trade surplus at EUR 896 mln in October

BBJ

The surplus on external trade in goods amounted to EUR 896 million in October, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 516 million compared to October 2019, KSH notes.

In October 2020, the value of exports amounted to EUR 10.027 billion and that of imports to EUR 9.131 bln.

The value of exports decreased by 1.5% and that of imports by 6.8% in EUR terms, compared to the same period of the previous year. The share of EU-27 Member States was 77% in exports and 71% in imports.

Compared to September 2020, the level of external trade slightly lessened, exports went down by 2.5% while imports remained unchanged.