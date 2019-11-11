Trade surplus at EUR 566 mln in September

Bence Gaál

The external trade surplus amounted to EUR 566 million in September, with both the value of exports and imports increasing year-on-year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reports.

Image: Pixabay

In EUR terms, the value of exports increased by 11% and that of imports by 6.5% in September 2019 compared to the same month of 2018. The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 385 mln, KSH says.

The value of exports amounted to EUR 9,582 mln with imports amounting to EUR 9,016 mln. The share of EU member states was 80% in exports and 73% in imports.