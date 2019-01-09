Trade surplus at EUR 496 mln in November

remember me
The surplus of external trade in goods amounted to EUR 496 million in November, with exports increasing by 4.7% and imports rising by 7.3% in November 2018 in EU terms, compared to the same period of 2017, according to a first reading of data released by KSH today.
The surplus of external trade in goods decreased by EUR 186 mln. In the first 11 months of 2018, the surplus of external trade in goods amounted to EUR 5.7 billion.
The value of exports amounted to EUR 9.484 bln and while the value of imports totaled EUR 8.988 bln. The share of EU member states came to 82% in exports and 75% in imports.
