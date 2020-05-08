Trade surplus at EUR 436 mln in March

BBJ

In EUR terms, the value of exports fell by 7.3%, while that of imports by 5.5% in March 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

Standing at approximately EUR 436 million, the balance of external trade in goods deteriorated by EUR 208 million.

KSH argues that the decline in global demand caused by the coronavirus epidemic resulted in a substantial deterioration in Hungaryʼs external trade performance.

In March, the value of exports amounted to about EUR 9.003 billion, while imports amounted to EUR 8.566 bln.

The share of EU member states was 77% in exports and 74% in imports.