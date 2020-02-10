Trade surplus at EUR 134 mln in December

remember me
In EUR terms, the value of exports decreased by 0.8% and that of imports went up by 2.6% in December 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).
The balance of external trade in goods deteriorated by EUR 247 mln.
The surplus on external trade in goods was EUR 134 mln.
Last December, the value of exports amounted to EUR 7.580 billion and that of imports to EUR 7.446 bln.
The share of European Union member states was 77% in exports and 74% in imports.
