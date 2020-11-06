Trade surplus at EUR 1.1 bln in September

BBJ

Hungaryʼs surplus on external trade in goods was EUR 1.1 billion in September 2020, with the value of both exports and imports increasing, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In EUR terms, the value of exports increased by 4.6%, while that of imports went down by 2.4% in September compared to the same period of the previous year. The trade balance improved by EUR 665 million compared to September 2019.

Compared to the previous month, the level of external trade rose significantly. Exports rose by 28%, and imports by 18% compared to August 2020.

In September 2020, the value of exports amounted to EUR 10,139 million and that of imports to EUR 8,998 million.

The share of EU-27 Member States was 78% in exports and 71% in imports.