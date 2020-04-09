Trade surplus at EUR 1.1 bln in February

Bence Gaál

In EUR terms, the value of exports increased by 3.9% and that of imports by 0.1% in February 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 343 million. The surplus itself amounted to EUR 1.1 billion.

The value of exports came to EUR 9.426 bln, while that of imports reached EUR 8.308 bln

The share of EU-27 member states was 81% in exports and 77% in imports.

KSH notes that the effect of the coronavirus epidemic on external trade will be available in the statistical agencyʼs second estimate, which will feature detailed data.