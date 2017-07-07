Trade surplus amounts to EUR 913 mln in May

In euro terms, exports increased by 18.8% and imports by 18.4% in May 2017 compared to the same month of the previous year. The trade surplus was up EUR 170 million to EUR 913 mln, according to a first estimate of data for the May external trade in goods from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In May 2017, the value of exports amounted to EUR 8.995 billion, and that of imports to EUR 8.082 bln. The trade surplus thus amounted to EUR 913 million.

The share of European Union Member States was 78% in exports and 75% in imports.

The trade surplus reached EUR 4.271 bln for the January-May period, up EUR 10 mln from the corresponding five months of 2016. Imports rose 12.3% to EUR 37.829 bln, while exports were up 10.9% to EUR 42.099 bln.

A second estimate of data for the external trade in goods in May 2017 will be published on August 1. A first estimate of June figures follows on August 8.