Trade deficit amounts to EUR 611 mln in April

Bence Gaál

In EUR terms, the value of exports decreased by 37% and that of imports by 28% in April 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

The trade balance deteriorated by EUR 840 million.

KSH notes that a significant fall was observed in both directions of external trade in goods compared to the same period of the preceding year, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate of decline in imports was lower than in exports, leading to a deterioration in the balance.

In April 2020, the value of exports amounted to EUR 5.628 billion and that of imports to EUR 6.239 bln.

The deficit on external trade in goods was EUR 611 million.

The share of EU-27 Member States was 75% in exports and 67% in imports.