Tourists spend 7.5% more nights y-o-y in May

BBJ

In May 2018, the number of nights spent by foreign tourists in Hungary rose by 7.6%, while domestic tourists spent 7.4% more nights compared to a year earlier. Total gross revenues of accommodation establishments grew by 10% at current prices.

In May 2018, compared to May 2017, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 12% to nearly 569,000, according to monthly data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The number of tourism nights spent by foreigners was over 1.4 million, 7.6% up on May 2017.

In hotels, which accounted for 83% of tourism nights, the rate of growth was 5.3%.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals rose 6.8% year-on-year in May, and that of domestic tourism nights by 7.4% to nearly 1.2 mln. The number of tourism nights grew by 5.7% in the most popular type of accommodation, i.e. hotels.

The KSH noted that the long Pentecost weekend falling in May this year, not in June as in 2017, may have played a role in the dynamic growth in tourist arrivals.

Total gross revenues of commercial accommodation establishments increased by 10% to HUF 46 billion in May; within this, accommodation fee revenues were up 9% (to HUF 27 bln), catering revenues up 23% (to HUF 10 bln), and other revenues down 0.2% (to HUF 8 bln) at current prices. The amount of accommodation fee revenue from foreign visitors increased by 8.1%, while revenue from domestic visitors was up 11% compared to May of the previous year.

Room occupancy in hotels in May increased by 3.1 percentage points to 63.6%.

As of May 31, 2018, compared to the same date of the previous year, the number of accommodation establishments operating in Hungary increased by 31 to 3,103. The number of available rooms was practically unchanged.

In January-May 2018



In January-May 2018, compared to the first five months of the previous year, the total number of tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation grew 7.1% to just over 10 mln. Foreign guests spent 5.4% more (5.3 mln) and domestic guests 9.1% more (4.7 mln) nights in accommodation establishments.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 2.7 percentage points to 55.6% in January-May.

Total gross sales in accommodation establishments grew by 11.4% at current prices to HUF 171 bln in the first five months. Within this, accommodation revenues increased by 10% to nearly HUF 97 bln.

Data for tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation in June 2018 will be published by the KSH on August 9.