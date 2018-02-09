Tourists spend 6.7% more nights in Hungary in 2017

BBJ

In December 2017, there was a 7.4% increase in tourism nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary. The number of nights spent by international tourists rose by 6.0%, while nights spent by domestic tourists grew by 8.8% compared to December 2016, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

In December 2017, compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 6.6% and that of international tourism nights by 6.0%, reaching 945,000.

Turnover measured in tourism nights significantly increased in each type of accommodation. In hotels, accounting for 92% of tourism nights, the rate of growth was 5.5%. The number of foreign tourism nights increased in all tourism regions except Central and Western Transdanubia.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 9.1% and that of domestic tourism nights by 8.8%, exceeding 929,000.

Turnover measured in domestic tourism nights increased in each type of accommodation. With the exception of Southern Transdanubia, the number of domestic tourism nights increased in each tourism region at different rates.

Room occupancy in hotels in December increased by 2.5 percentage points to 51.9%.

The total gross revenues of accommodation establishments increased by 13.5% to HUF 36 billion in December; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 13% (to HUF 20 bln), catering revenues by 9.9% (to HUF 8 bln), and other revenues by 18% (to HUF 8 bln) at current prices.

The amount of accommodation fee revenues from foreign visitors increased by 12%, while such revenues from domestic visitors rose by 14% compared to December of the previous year.

On December 31, 2017, compared to the same date of the previous year, the number of accommodation establishments operating in Hungary increased by 38 to 2,491. The number of available rooms and beds did not change significantly.

In full year of 2017

Accommodation establishments registered 6.7% more, i.e. a total of 29.5 million tourism nights. International guests spent 7.9% more (14.9 mln) and domestic guests 5.6% more (14.6 mln) tourism nights in accommodation establishments.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.4 percentage points to 59.6% in 2017 as a whole.

Accommodation establishments achieved gross revenues of HUF 466 bln, i.e. a total of 15.6% more at current prices in 2017. Within this, accommodation fee revenues rose by 17% to exceed HUF 278 bln.

Figures for tourist nights and revenues of accommodation establishments in January 2018 will be published by the KSH on March 20.