Tourist guest night numbers stagnate in first half

BBJ

Guest nights spent in commercial accommodation in Hungary rose 3.7% year-on-year to 3,067,000 in June, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday. However, in January-June 2019, guest nights were up only 0.4% compared to H1 2018, at just over 13 million.

A busy café in downtown Budapest (photo: Tupungato/Shutterstock.com)

The number of guest nights spent by foreigners was up 3.7% at 1,465,000 in June, while the number of guest nights spent by domestic travelers rose 3.8% to 1,602,000.

Considering seasonal and calendar effects, the number of foreign tourist nights grew by 2.2%, while domestic tourists spent 1.2% more nights in commercial accommodation in June.

Revenues of commercial accommodation increased 13.3% to HUF 54 billion in June, within which accommodation fee revenues grew by 15% (to HUF 33 bln) at current prices. Total gross revenue per available room (TREVPAR) at hotels climbed 13.0% to HUF 25,912, while room rates rose 11.8% to HUF 23,803. The occupancy rate at hotels increased by 1.1 percentage points to 65.8%.

In the first half of 2019, guest nights spent by foreign visitors were up 0.8% at 6,722,000, while domestic tourists spent 6,308,ooo guest nights in commercial accommodation, up just 0.1%.

Revenues of commercial accommodation rose 8.9% to HUF 237 bln in H1 2019. The occupancy rate at hotels increased by just 0.1 of a percentage point to 57.2% in the period. TREVPAR at hotels climbed 8.7% to HUF 20,926.

Tourism and hotel data for July will be published on September 11.