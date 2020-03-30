Tourism to be among 1st to recover

Nicholas Pongratz

Although the hotel industry was the first to be hit by the coronavirus epidemic, its business relationships could be among the first to recover, according to Világazdaság.

Attila Hegedűs, managing director of BDO Hungary Hotel and Real Estate Services Kft., said that after the epidemic slows down, the resumption of official travel and business will give the hotel industry one of the first opportunities to be resurrected.

According to the expert, the pan-European closure and mistrust of longer travel abroad may take months, but domestic tourism is likely to recover by the end of summer, vg.hu adds.