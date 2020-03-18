Tourism nights up in January

BBJ

In January 2020, the number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 17%, while domestic tourists spent 6.8% more nights in commercial accommodation establishments, according to a report by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The number of international tourist arrivals increased by 18%. Some 367,000 guests spent 911,000 tourism nights in the country. The number of nights spent increased in each type of accommodation except for bungalow complexes. About 70% of international tourism nights were registered by accommodation establishments in the Budapest-Central Danube region, 18% more than in the same month of 2019.

The negative impact of the coronavirus epidemic has not yet affected arrivals during the period under review, KSH notes.

Domestic arrivals were up by 12%. Approximately 379,000 domestic tourists spent 794,000 tourism nights in the country. The value of the latter indicator increased in all accommodation types, with the exception of campsites having negligible guest turnover in January. The most popular type of accommodation was hotels with 81% of all tourism nights, the most visited regions were Lake Balaton and Budapest-Central Danubia.

Hotel occupancy rate increased by 3.2 percentage points year-on-year, to 47.3%.

Total gross sales revenues were up by 18% (to HUF 34 billion), within which accommodation fee revenues grew by 23% (to HUF 19 bln). With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid more than twice as much, totaling HUF 2.3 bln.

On 31 January 2020, compared to the same date of the previous year:

Compared to the same date of 2019, seven units more, 2,589 commercial accommodation establishments were in operation at the end of January 2020, with nearly 80,000 available rooms and 218,000 bed-places.