Tourism nights, sales revenues up in December

BBJ

In December 2019, the number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 13% and that of nights spent by domestic tourists decreased by 3.4% compared to the same period of the previous year in commercial accommodation establishments, with gross sales revenue rising by 16%, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image: Pixabay

Considering seasonal and calendar effects, the number of foreign tourism nights grew by 12% and domestic tourism nights declined by 1.6%.

In December, the number of international tourist arrivals increased by 15%. About 453,000 guests spent nearly 1.1 million tourism nights in Hungary. The number of nights significantly increased in each type of accommodation except for bungalows. Some eight out of 10 international tourism nights were registered by accommodation establishments in the Budapest-Central Danube region, 15% more than in the same month of the previous year.

In the last month of 2019, domestic arrivals were down by 0.4%. Domestic tourists accounted for 431,000 arrivals and 920,000 tourism nights. The value of the latter indicator was lower in all types of accommodation except community hostels. The most popular type of accommodation was hotels with 81% of all tourism nights, the most visited regions were Lake Balaton and Budapest-Central Danubia.

The occupancy rate of hotels increased by 2 percentage points to 54.0%.

Total gross sales revenues were up by 16% (to HUF 44 billion), within which accommodation fee revenues grew by 17% (to HUF 25 billion) at current prices.

With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid a total of HUF 2.4 billion in commercial accommodation establishments, an increase of 93%.

On December 31, 2019, 32 units fewer were in operation that at the end of 2018., This means 2,625 commercial accommodation establishments with 80,000 available rooms and 221,000 bed-places.

Over the entirety of 2019, compared to 2018 data, the number of tourism nights registered by commercial accommodation establishments increased by 0.8% to a total of 31.3 million. International guests spent 2.3% more and domestic guests 0.6% fewer tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments (15.7 million and 15.6 million respectively).

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 0.5 percentage points to 61.7%.

The total gross sales revenues of commercial accommodation establishments were HUF 557 billion, 8.8% more at current prices.