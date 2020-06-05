Tourism nights plummet 97% y.o.y. in April

BBJ

As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, in April 2020, the number of guest nights spent at commercial accommodation establishments fell by 97%, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, both the number of foreign guests and tourism nights fell by 99%, with 3,000 guests spending 17,000 tourism nights in Hungary. Guest turnover was negligible for all accommodation types and regions, with the number of tourism nights not reaching 1% of the April value of the previous year in Budapest and the Balaton region.

Some 18,000 domestic guests (down 96% compared to April 2019) spent 52,000 tourism nights (down 95%), with boarding houses accounting for nearly half of all tourism nights, showing a below-average 81% decline.

Total gross sales revenues were down by 97% (to HUF 1 billion) at current prices.

Approximately half of the 1,297 operating commercial accommodations in the country did not receive guests.

In January-April 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year:

Compared to January-April 2019, 43% fewer, a total of 4.2 million tourism nights were registered during the first four months of this year. International guests spent 44% and domestic guests 42% fewer tourism nights (2.1 million and 2.1 million, respectively).

Total gross sales revenues decreased by 39% at current prices, amounting to HUF 83 bln.