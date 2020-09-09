Tourism may need 2nd rescue package due to travel restrictions

Nicholas Pongratz

According to Tamás Flesch, the president of the Hungarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, the tourism sector would need another rescue package, writes hrportal.hu.

He said that September and October are the two strongest months in the hotel industry in Budapest, but due to the current border closure, they see that they have lost about 20% of the bookings, which would have been enough to keep the employees with a reduced salary.

Again, tens of thousands of people could be made redundant in Budapest and the countryside, while tourism is not projected to return to pre-epidemic levels until April-May next year.

Therefore, more government support would be needed because otherwise there will not be enough manpower to restart in the coming months.