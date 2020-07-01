Tourism, catering and retail sectors shed most jobs during crisis

MTI – Econews

The retail trade as well as commercial accommodations and catering showed the biggest job losses in March and April, when the country went into lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the Central Statistics Office (KSH).

Image by Shutterstock.com

The data, for companies that employ at least five people, show the economy shed 182,300 jobs in March and April, including 130,800 in April alone.

In the commercial accommodations and catering sector, 41,500 jobs were lost in March-April, just under 23% of all jobs shed.

There were 35,200 jobs lost in the retail and vehicle repair sector, accounting for a little more than 19% of the total number lost.

The tourism sector came to a practical stand-still during the period as the borders were closed and hotels were shut down, while many types of retail enterprises were hit by restrictions on business hours.

The KSH data show 28,100 jobs were lost in the manufacturing sector, more than 15% of jobs shed in March-April.

Many manufacturers shut down for weeks after the coronavirus outbreak.

Data on employment for the month of May released by KSH on Monday suggest the start of a recovery on the labor market: they show the number of employed Hungarians rose by 34,000 to 4,399,000 from April.