Tourism campaign launched in neighboring countries

Nicholas Pongratz

In parallel with the international Budapest campaign, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) launched its campaign to promote Hungary in nearby countries, writes uzletem.hu.

Until the end of July, MTÜ will start communications in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia, mainly using digital platforms.

The aim of the campaign, which runs under the WOW Hungary country brand, is to convince the people living in these countries that after the coronavirus epidemic, Hungary is ready to host them.

For the first time in its campaigns, MTÜ is not only addressing prospective travelers in their own language, but is launching the campaign with different short films in each destination country, with different messages for different target groups.