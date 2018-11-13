Tourism Agency posts strong numbers for September

Bence Gaál

The strong performance of the tourism industry in Hungary did not atop at the end of the summer season; there continues to be a higher number of guests registered on a year-on-year basis with an especially strong growth in domestic tourists, according to a press release by the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ).

Lake Balaton has been one of the regions with massive growth in September.

Based on the first three quarters, the agency expects 2018 to be a great year, with the number of guests and guest nights both on the rise. Accommodation units are posting strong gains in revenue as well.

During the first nine months of 2018, the total number of guests grew by 5.2%, with the number of guest nights increasing by 3.9%. Accommodation revenue rose by 9.4%.

This September, guest turnover increased in all tourism regions, with Lake Balaton registering growth of more than 10% in guest nights. According to MTÜ, it is now well worth while establishments staying open for longer throughout the year, due to the growth in numbers and the decrease in seasonality.

In September, 7.7% more domestic guests spent 7.9% more guest nights in Hungarian accommodation than in the same period a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2018, the growth of guests from the United States and Romania was the most prevalent, with the number Russian guest nights constantly rising for more than a year.