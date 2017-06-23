Times Higher Education ranks CEU among top European universities

BBJ

Hungary’s Central European University (CEU) has been ranked among the best 160 universities in Europe, according to The Times Higher Education (THE) Best Universities in Europe 2017, published June 21, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The rankings are detailed for the top 100, after which they are grouped, with CEU qualifying in the 151-160 group. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2016-2017 rank 980 universities around the world, and just under 400 of them are universities in Europe.

CEU ranks among the world’s top 350 universities, according to THE’s worldwide ranking published in September 2016, the university notes in the press statement. In the same THE rankings for 2016-2017, CEU ranked 8th in the world in terms of international outlook.

Additionally, the university ranked 16th in the BRICS & Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017, published in November 2016.

Among top universities under 50 years old, CEU ranked 39th in the world, THE said in April 2017. Also in April, CEU was ranked second on THE’s list of universities with the highest percentage of international students.

The CEU has been at the focus of news this year after the Hungarian government pushed an amendment to the higher education law through Parliament that many fear would endanger the continued operation of the university. The legislation has been widely condemned by academics at home and abroad, as well as by the European Commission and U.S. government, and has prompted mass demonstrations in support of CEU in Budapest.