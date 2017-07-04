Tesco workers eye strike if demo unsuccessful

Christian Keszthelyi

Workers of supermarket chain Tesco in Hungary will hold a demonstration this Saturday, and - if they feel it ends without success - will slow shopping traffic with empty trolleys, according to a report by Hungarian daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet.

Workers are planning the demonstration to raise awareness of the huge labor shortage in the sector, which is becoming a major concern. The only way to overcome this issue is by raising wages, József Sáling, president of the Trade Union of Commercial Employees (KASZ), told the paper, according to Hungarian news portal index.hu.

Sáling said that should the demonstration scheduled for Saturday turn out to be unsuccessful, the protest may be replicated in more locations.

“We would like to put through the message to the center in Prague that there is a problem and they must raise wages,” the union president said.

He added that if wages are not raised, workers may hold a warning strike in the form of a work stoppage for one or two hours, or work and services may be slowed. In the latter case, workers would push empty trolleys into the store so that shoppers will have nothing in which to place their items to be purchased.

According to a recent report by Hungarian news agency MTI, almost 260,000 people work in the Hungarian retail sector, which still needs at least 20,000 more workers.