Teachers’ wages up only 11% in 5 Years

BBJ

The private sector, coping with serious staff shortages, has generated some 47% salary increase over the past five years, while the payment for a beginner teacher grew only 11%, index.hu reported, citing information published by blogsite Concorde.

The difference between the private and public sector is significant both in terms of net and gross wages, and skilled teachers are shifting to the private sector.

Condorde said that, unless drastic steps are taken to stop the widening wage gap, the workforce shortage in the public sector will grow further. The longer it takes to pay adequate compensation, the more expensive it will be to reverse the differences. The majority of skilled workers change jobs only for higher wages.

It will be more burdensome and costly to tempt them back to the public sector than to keep the existing staff, index.hu said.