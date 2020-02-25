Teachers to get 10% pay rise from July

MTI – Econews

Teachersʼ salaries will rise by 10% from July, Human Resource Minister Miklós Kásler said on Monday, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The pay rise, to affect almost 170,000 teachers, will be implemented "technically" by introducing a "professional allowance" Kásler said.

Teachers in training will get the 10% pay rise on top of an 8% salary increase from January 1, he added.

It is the governmentʼs tasks to ensure teachersʼ training and continuing education, to continue to improve their working conditions and their pay, and to acknowledge their work, Kásler said.