Szijjártó meets with Russian minister, Gazprom CEO

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó held talks with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in Budapest on Wednesday, as well as with the heads of Russian energy giants Gazprom and Rosatom, state news wire MTI reported.

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller (left) with Szijjártó (photo: Zsolt Burger/MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

The Russian government and business leaders were visiting Budapest as part of a delegation led by Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the meeting with Manturov, Szijjártó said Hungarian companies are gaining market shares in Russiaʼs farm, food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment sectors.

The minister said an intergovernmental agreement on a partnership in the space industry involving a big technological contribution by Hungarian companies would bring cooperation between Hungary and Russia to the next level.

At a meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, Szijjártó said an agreement had been reached on starting deliveries of gas Hungary will need for the winter of 2020/21 from next April. Hungary will also take delivery of two billion cubic meters of gas from Russia via Austria next year, just as it did this year, he added.

Szijjártó also discussed progress on the upgrade of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the only commercial source of nuclear energy in Hungary, at a meeting with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Rosatom is the general contractor for the construction of two new reactors at the Paks plant, a project that is being financed in large part by the state of Russia.