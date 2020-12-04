Szijjártó meets with Peugeot execs in Paris

remember me
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met with Peugeot group executives in Paris on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The Peugeot group owns the Opel engine plant in Szentgotthárd.
Szijjártó told MTI the plant in Szentgotthárd has been an "especially competitive and efficient" production base for Opel and now the Peugeot group.
Production of next-generation engines at the plant started this year, with annual output set to reach 350,000 units, he said. "Thereʼs capacity to increase that number," he added.
