Szijjártó meets with Bosch execs in Stuttgart

MTI – Econews

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó met with heads of German engineering giant Bosch at the companyʼs headquarters in Stuttgart on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported. The minister said the sides had agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the area of dual education.

As announced in January, Szijjártó noted that Bosch would move its logistics hub for Central and Eastern Europe to the Hungarian city of Hatvan, creating 250 jobs there. Construction of the HUF 17 billion industrial park where Bosch will set up the automated logistics base will start within days and finish by the end of next February, the minister added.

Hungaryʼs state-owned National Industrial Park Operating and Development Company will build the industrial park on the outskirts of Hatvan for Bosch, which will lease 60,000 square meters of the area for a period of 16 years. Bosch will also commit to raising the value of its orders from local suppliers by EUR 60 million over the next six years under the arrangement.

With the establishment of the logistics base in Hatvan, Boschʼs local headcount will rise to 14,700, higher than any other foreign-owned producer in the country.