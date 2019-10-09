Szijjártó attends business forum in São Paulo

BBJ

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó attended a joint Brazilian-Hungarian business forum in São Paulo, government website kormany.hu reported.

Péter Szijjártó (photo: kormany.hu/Gergely Botár)

There is a great opportunity to improve economic cooperation and Hungary is interested in reaching a free trade agreement between the European Union and South American regional trade block Mercosur as soon as possible, the minister said.

Szijjártó explained that several agreements have been reached to facilitate food exports and the introduction of Hungarian water management technologies in Brazil. Hungarian companies wishing to partake in Brazilian wastewater treatment projects have received HUF 165 million in support, he added.

Szijjártó noted that a Hungarian company had won a contract to supply all Brazilian McDonald’s restaurants with cheese products.

Following the business forum, Szijjártó also held talks with Paulo Skaf, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo.